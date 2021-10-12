Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Prophetic Plagiarism

-
- MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer is really making the rounds in his effort to unseat Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s GOP primary. First he appeared on Infowars, and now he’s showing up on the QAnon program “The SGT Report.”
- Speaking of QAnon conspiracy theorists, Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) is still assuring people that “the Storm is coming, and there is nothing anyone is gonna do to stop it.”
- Wayne Allyn Root says that President Joe Biden is being controlled by former President Barack Obama, who is being controlled by George Soros, who is being controlled by China.
- Shane Vaughn predicts that “history will look back on the ANTI JABBERS as the Heroes of the Republic one day. They alone stood to save America from making FREEDOM BOW DOWN TO FEAR.”
- Asserting that COVID-19 was a Chinese “bio terrorism weapon,” Josh Bernstein demands that all Chinese scientists be thrown out of the United States: “We should be rounding up these chink bastards and getting ’em the hell out of the country.”
- Finally, Mark Taylor complains that false prophets are engaging in “prophetic plagiarism” by using “demonic networks,” remote viewing, and astral projection to steal his prophecies.