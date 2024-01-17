Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Phony Faith

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 17, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Sen. Josh Hawley proclaims that “we must re-Christianize the great institutions of our society by rearticulating the gospel’s meaning for every aspect of life.”
  • Lauren Witzke claims that “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” is “really” about “stealing from white people.”
  • Angry that House Speaker Mike Johnson isn’t forcing a government shutdown, Michael Flynn says that Johnson is using his “phony faith as a screen for what appears to be great weakness.”
  • James Lasher warns that “demonic forces were at play deceiving people and corrupting the design of God” during the recent Emmys broadcast.
  • Finally, self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman believes that former President Donald Trump’s victory in the Iowa caucus is “proof” that the 2020 election was “messed with”: “If they really didn’t want President Trump, you wouldn’t have seen this level of landslide and victory.”
