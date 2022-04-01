Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Smart Dust

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 1, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Lauren Witzke and Todd Coconato think “it would be a good idea for elected officials to have to be drug tested in order to write legislation.”
  • Josh Bernstein predicts that Hunter Biden “may have a little accident ” in the near future, by which he means that the Biden administration will “bump him off.”
  • Sherri Tenpenny declares it’s anticipated that “by the end of 2022, every fully vaccinated person over the age of 30 may have the equivalent of full-blown vaccine-induced immune suppressed AIDS.”
  • Another reminder that David Barton is just going to keep spreading misinformation and falsehoods even after they’ve been repeatedly debunked.
  • Shane Vaughn and Delora O’Brien demonstrate that even though former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, the “Cult of Trump” remains strong.
  • Finally, Michele Bachmann hosted a 5-hour seminar on the rise of global authoritarianism earlier this week. Among the topics discussed was the need for legislation “to fend off transhumanist developments … [and] make it illegal to surreptitiously connect somebody’s brain to the web using smart dust.”

