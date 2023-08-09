Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Own the School Board

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 9, 2023 5:17 pm
  • Jenna Ellis insists that “civil government has to reflect the nature and character of God.”
  • Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana is the latest lawmaker to sit down with Sean Feucht.
  • Lucas Miles seems to be genuinely convinced that “wokeism robs us of our ability to suffer for Christ” is a reasonable and convincing argument: “Wokeism really robs the believer of that and ultimately robs God of that.”
  • Stew Peter’s conspiracy theorizing is so lazy.
  • GOP Rep. Michael Cloud told a gathering of Christian nationalists that “so few people vote in local elections that if two churches would get together in a school board election, you would own the school board.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau claims that Democrats will target 17 specific counties in order to “steal” the 2024 election and therefore Mike Lindell intends to use AI technology to immediately expose “fraudulent votes” in those areas. Gee, what could possibly go wrong with this brilliant plan?

