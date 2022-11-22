Mike Lindell Wants More Money to Make Bogus Claims About Voting Machines

Businessman Mike Lindell—aka the MyPillow Guy—poured tens of millions of dollars into spectacularly failed efforts to prove that the 2020 election was stolen from​ former President Donald Trump by fraudulent election machines, while portraying his efforts as a spiritual crusade. The election conspiracy theorist is still at it.

A fundraising email sent Tuesday for the Lindell Legal Offense Fund features a Christian nationalist logo​ (see above) and a familiar claim. “It’s being stolen again,” declares the email, mixing claims about Trump’s 2020 loss and the recently concluded midterm elections. “Great people ran for office across this country, earned your vote and are now being cheated by electronic voting machines!”

Lindell is among the Trumpist conspiracy theorists being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting ​Systems, whose voting machines Lindell singled out. In October, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

​Lindell ​spread these claims by funding far-right media outlets and personalities during Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, sometimes through affiliate programs allowing media personalities to give listeners a discount code for MyPillow purchases in return for a percentage of the sales.

Right Wing Watch reported in September that white nationalist Vincent James was among those participating in Lindell’s funding operation. When the New York Times then asked Lindell about the relationship ​in October, Lindell said he was ending the relationship, not because he had a problem with the podcaster​ promoting anti-Semitism or white supremacy, but because he had supposedly “misrepresented the terms of his affiliate deal on his show.”