Right Wing Bonus Tracks: One of the Most Effective Members of Congress

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 28, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Lauren Witzke is now claiming there were 123,000 fraudulent ballots cast in Delaware and that the 2020 Senate election was stolen from her: “Chris Coons is not the U.S. senator from the state of Delaware. It’s looking like Lauren Witzke is.”
  • Stew Peters says that Dr. Anthony Fauci is “a sociopathic serial killer. Saddam Hussein was hung for less.”
  • The American Life League proclaims that “Joe Biden is no more Catholic than is Lucifer”: “Pope Francis needs to hold Biden accountable and demand he spend every moment he has left on this earth publicly repenting and atoning for the evil of abortion that he has empowered.”
  • Glenn Beck says that the violence directed at Christians in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces will soon start happening in the United States: “Tell me we are that far away from this in our own country.”
  • Finally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declares that being stripped of her committee assignments has made her “one of the most effective members of Congress.”

