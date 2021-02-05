Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Nonsense

-
Cathie Adams slams the Republican Party for not removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump: “I think that it is shameful that the Republicans did what they did. Why in the world would they be 145-61 in a secret ballot? They had an opportunity to remove a person [Cheney] who has proven that she is disloyal [and] who has proven that she truly is not a leader …. She’s just a renegade. She’s just out there on her own. Liz Cheney has proven herself to not be a true Republican conservative who is out there to overcome the swamp and do what is best for every American instead of doing what is best for corporate America and for the Communist Chinese. I really think that [she] has shown herself to be a person who does need to be defeated at the polls.”
- Laurie Cardoza-Moore declares that President Joe Biden must be voted out of office because he “does not represent [our] Judeo-Christian values.”
- Michael Flynn, who has long been a hero to QAnon conspiracy theorists, delivers some devastating news by admitting that Trump never signed the Insurrection Act, that the idea that the military is running the country is “nonsense,” and that “there’s no plan”: “We have what we have, and we have to accept the situation.”
- Ken Cuccinelli warns that the left is targeting Christians: “There are a lot of people on the left who are truly tyrannical, and I include the use of force and violence in that. … They are truly violent communists.”
- Finally, John Guandolo laments the current state of the nation: “How did America go from the early 1960s with prayer and the Bibles in schools, respect for our flag, common decency, and men in the community willing to defend their honor and the honor of others, to 2021 where people argue there are more than two sexes, degeneracy is accepted, and people can act like wild animals burning down cities while those in positions of authority and leadership either do nothing or, worse, applaud the ‘courageous’ efforts of the rioters? The answer? What we are experiencing is the intentional outcome of a coordinated 100-year effort by the COMINTERN, Communist Party USA, and their allies, and the over 60-year effort by the North American Islamic Movement primarily led by the Muslim Brotherhood.”