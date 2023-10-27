Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Melting Down

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 27, 2023 5:00 pm
  • VDare melts down over the destruction of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee that once stood in Charlottesville, declaring it to be “a humiliating act of anti-white hatred.”
  • Jon Miller says that calling Nikki Haley a “Zionist c*nt” doesn’t even do her justice.
  • Josiah David Moody proclaims that he is “antisemitic and anti-Zionist” as well as “racist, homophobic, & misogynistic.”
  • When asked, ‘”How are your feelings toward Jews different than Adolf Hitler?,” Nick Fuentes admits that didn’t have an answer: “I actually don’t really know. I’m not sure.”
  • Finally, Ella Maulding asserts that “America is a Christian nation” and therefore “any politician defending Jews before Christians has my utmost disrespect.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ella Maulding Jon Miller Josiah David Moody Nick Fuentes Nikki Haley Anti-Semitism Leftovers VDARE

You Might Also Like