Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Unequivocally Denounced

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 11, 2023 5:21 pm
  • Kyle Rittenhouse unequivocally denounced Nick Fuentes after he was reportedly seen at a building in Texas at which Fuentes was attending a meeting.
  • Pete Santilli has repeatedly called for his political opponents to be put to death, but that didn’t stop Lucas Miles from appearing on his program.
  • Liberty Counsel warns that “Planned Parenthood has also joined forces with the LGBTQ agenda to enforce its anti-science biological insanity through the U.S. Congress.”
  • The National Faith Advisory Board, an organization created by evangelical Trump cultists, held an emergency prayer call for Israel last night during which pastor Greg Laurie prayed that the conflict will cause “many of our Jewish friends to turn to God and his son, Jesus Christ.”
  • Finally, virulent antisemite Jon Miller says that the attacks on Israel are justified because “they literally are the ones who killed Christ.”
