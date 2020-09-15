Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Love Or Perversion?

- Mark Taylor says the wildfires in California and Oregon are “a domestic terrorist attack on the United States on the West Coast that is being allowed by corrupt cabal mayors.”
- David Kupelian declares that “Democrat-led policies are arguably as complicit in allowing America’s forests to burn uncontrollably as are their policies that are allowing America’s major cities to burn at the hands of Marxist/anarchist revolutionary mobs.”
- Peter LaBarbera is very upset about a pro-LGBTQ Burger King ad in Finland: “This isn’t about love. This is about perversion. And the question is will cultural Marxism and sexual perversion conquer truth and our biblical Judeo/Christian values that have made America strong but are now under withering attacks by these leftists.”
- David Lane is not a fan of mask mandates or restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19: “Before pagans like Goliath of Gath roamed the earth to oppress and abuse others, earlier leaders and rulers also thrived on the large-scale spreading of fear and panic, which is the trademark of tyrants (Num. 13:25-33). Israel cowered before both. Today’s blue-state governors and mayors are just the latest hectors exploiting agonizing angst and petrifying panic to gain control of the public square.”
- Roger Anghis warns that “the Democrats will do anything to regain power and if they can take the House, Senate, and the White House, they will never again relinquish that power, and the America we know will be nothing but a footnote in history.”
- Finally, Gary Bauer is praying that President Donald Trump wins reelection in a landslide on election night because he doesn’t trust Chief Justice John Roberts: “There could be a dozen states where we continue to – quote, unquote – ‘find boxes of uncounted ballots. That is a very dangerous thing. And, of course, if these state controversies go to our Supreme Court, it’s not at all clear what the outcome will be, mainly because Chief Justice Roberts in recent years seems to be moving further and further away from the philosophy of the people that actually put him on the Supreme Court.”