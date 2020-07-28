Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: John Roberts, Antifa Member

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 28, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Cliff Kincaid says the late Rep. John Lewis “actually set back the cause of civil rights by incorporating support for a communist figure [Paul Robeson] and his ideology into a great and noble cause.”
  • Rob McCoy likens standing during for national anthem to refusing to salute Adolf Hitler.
  • In a shocking development, it turns out that “friends and supporters of D. James Kennedy Ministries” share the organization’s far right-wing views.
  • Scott Lively predicts that the Supreme Court’s recent Calvary Chapel ruling “is an advanced warning that the same liberal majority is preparing the public for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.”
  • On a related note, Public Advocate says that the Calvary Chapel ruling shows that Chief Justice John Roberts is now a member of antifa.
  • Finally, Armstrong Williams appeared on Rick Wiles’ “TruNews” show last night where he spread COVID-19 conspiracy theories while praising Wiles for “not being some paranoid, conspiratorial-thinking individual.” As a matter of fact, that is exactly what Wiles is.

Tags: Armstrong Williams Cliff Kincaid Eugene Delgaudio Rick Wiles Rob McCoy Scott Lively Coronavirus John Lewis Leftovers D. James Kennedy Ministries Public Advocate Trunews

You Might Also Like