Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An Act of Rebellion

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 23, 2019 5:31 pm
  • Bill Mitchell “100 percent guaranteed” that Republicans would retain control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 elections, and even though he was totally wrong, he still insists that he was right because the loss of the House has supposedly been good for President Donald Trump: “We were right on the destination, wrong on the path.”
  • Barbara Simpson has some advice for Greta Thunberg: “Stay home, grow up – and shut up.”
  • Andrew Bieszad is not a fan of Trump because the president hasn’t used the power of his office to destroy the “sodomite agenda”: “He was given his chance, and he proved himself to be a failure, and now he is marketing himself to the world not just as the leader of the US, but as practically an ambassador and evangelist for sodom.”
  • Cliff Kincaid is mad at Christianity Today for calling for Trump’s impeachment but not attacking Pete Buttigieg: “In contrast to the matter of whether Trump’s phone call about Ukraine was right or wrong, the issue of homosexual behavior and the Bible is not debatable.”
  • Finally, Rick Wiles says that the founding of the state of Israel in 1948 was an act of rebellion against God.

