Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Joe Biden Will Never Be President

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 13, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Day Gardner proclaims that President Donald Trump did not incite the insurrection at the Capitol, “the Media, now owned by the left, VP-Elect Kamala Harris, Senators Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and many others did. They are the real culprits. They ALONE incited all that happened on January 6, 2021.”
  • Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem likens social media deplatforming to Nazi Germany, Pol Pot, and Mao’s cultural revolution, adding that “the next step is eliminating people.”
  • Andy Schlafly declares that instead of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, “House Republicans should be using the 12th Amendment to give him four more years.”
  • “Prophet” Robin Bullock insists that Joe Biden “is not the president, he will never be the president” because Trump, in fact, won the election: “You are looking at something God did not ordain.”
  • Tony Perkins thinks that impeachment is “a double-edged sword for Democrats” because if there is a Senate trial, Trump will be able to introduce some heretofore unseen evidence of voter fraud in his defense.
  • Kevin Connelly suggests that the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol was due to the fact that Rep. Emanuel Cleaver ended a prayer by saying “Amen and A-woman” a few days earlier: “Just three days after the blasphemous prayer, protestors broke into the Capitol building. They took over the building, even standing at the head of the Senate. Could these events be connected?”

