Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Jay Sekulow’s Tangled Web

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 31, 2020 5:31 pm
  • The Associated Press examines how Jay Sekulow has used a complex web of charities and businesses to enrich himself and his family: “The records from 2008 to 2017, the most recent year available, show that more than $65 million in charitable funds were paid to Sekulow, his wife, his sons, his brother, his sister-in-law, his nephew and corporations they own.”
  • Gary Bauer makes a compelling argument: “2 viruses are threatening US. One is Corinavirus. I predict a vaccine will be developed to stop it in next few months. The other virus is deadly too. It is called socialism and victims throughout history number in millions. Only cure: vote @realDonaldTrump.”
  • One Million Moms is outraged about a Super Bowl ad featuring drag queens: “Sabra Dipping Company is choosing to push an agenda of sexual confusion instead of promoting its actual product. The PC-inclusive ad blurs the biological distinctions between male and female. Normalizing this lifestyle is contrary to what conservative, Christian parents are teaching their children about God’s design for sexuality. Thanks Sabra! Now parents have a lot to explain to their confused children!”
  • E.W. Jackson used his radio program today to once again insist that he’s not a hypocrite for being outraged that Rep. Jerry Nadler warned that President Donald Trump could become a dictator even though Jackson said the same thing about former president Barack Obama.
  • Finally, Rick Wiles declares that Right Wing Watch is “a Jewish-funded organization that smears Christian pastors.”

