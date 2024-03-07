Right Wing Bonus Tracks: It’s All The Jews

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 7, 2024 5:00 pm
  • It is surprising to hear David and Tim Barton claim that Andrew Jackson was one of the worst presidents in American history given their constant praise for Donald Trump, whose own presidency was modeled on Jackson’s.
  • Jack Hibbs is giddy about getting a shout-out from Trump during his recent NRB speech: “It was an honor to be acknowledged by the most pro-life President in American history!”
  • Radical right-wing broadcaster Stew Peters declares that “everything that’s going wrong in every sector of life, the person that is leading it happens to claim to be Jewish.”
  • Lauren Witzke is outraged about the GOP’s Spanish-language response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address: “This is America and there should NEVER be a ‘Spanish Language Address.’ Don’t know what we’re saying? Go back to your own country.”
  • Finally, Eric Metaxas fumes that Christians who refuse to vote for Trump are “childish,” warning that “God will judge you” for not doing so.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: David Barton Eric Metaxas Jack Hibbs Lauren Witzke Stew Peters Tim Barton Leftovers

You Might Also Like