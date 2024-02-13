Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Hitler Loved Evolution

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 13, 2024 5:00 pm
  • David Barton insists that he is not a Christian dominionist, nor is he a reconstructionist.
  • Jack Hibbs says we should “cancel Darwin” because “Hitler Loved Evolution”: “Hitler’s love for evolution drove him to believe in a supremely evolved race! The Aryans were at the top and the Jews were at the bottom.”
  • Dave Daubenmire declares that “when your hatred for one man is greater than your love for our country, you might be part of the problem.” He’s talking about former President Donald Trump, but couldn’t the same be said about those who hate President Biden?
  • What do Christian nationalists love about Trump? Andrew Wommack loves that Trump was “the most godly president in my lifetime,” while Gene Bailey loves that Trump is “a little crazy” and “you just don’t know what he might do”: “You want that guy [with] his finger on the button.”
  • If Lance Wallnau had millions of dollars to run a Super Bowl ad, he says he’d run one that would terrify people in order to motivate them to repent.
  • Finally, we’re pretty fluent in speaking “prophet,” but we don’t quite follow Robin Bullock’s explanation for why Trump needs to be “anointed again” to be president “because he’s already spent his two terms”: “He’s been president this whole time. Heaven recognizes him as president.”
