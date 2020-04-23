Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: In Trump We Trust

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 23, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Josh Bernstein declares that Joe Biden is “a dementia-riddled, corrupt, old, communist pedophile.”
  • Dave Daubenmire says that efforts aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus mean that “soft martial law [has been] quietly imposed on law-abiding American citizens.”
  • Gary Bauer asserts that the media has been “more interested in killing Trump politically then they were in killing the virus.”
  • Anti-immigration activist William Gheen is not impressed by President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration: “America is being made weaker and less secure by this steady stream of disinformation coming from President Trump and Pelosi. May God help us all.”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley knows who he can and cannot trust: “I no longer trust American academia, American medical professionals, American politicians, American media or American law enforcement. I trust President Trump and I trust my fellow Patriots. Everyone else can get fucked with their communist bullshit.”

