Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Rot in Hell Forever

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 24, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Josh Bernstein declares that congressional Democrats “are evil, sadistic, satanic, demonic monsters” who will “one day rot in hell forever.”
  • Paula White prays for “Sen. Paul Rand” and all of her other “dear friends” in Congress who have to self-quarantine because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
  • Scott Lively warns that “Trump Derangement Syndrome might very well kill far more people through suicide than the coronavirus does.”
  • Brenden Dilley doesn’t like what is happening in America today when he can’t make a racist joke without being called a racist.
  • Finally, while insisting that he is not a conspiracy theorist, Rodney Howard-Browne asserts that the coronavirus pandemic is globalist “medical tyranny.”

Tags: Brenden Dilley Josh Bernstein Paula White Rodney Howard-Browne Scott Lively Coronavirus Leftovers

You Might Also Like