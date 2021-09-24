Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Imeach Biden

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 24, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Josh Mandel says that “by advancing the lie of Critical Race Theory, the liberals are stomping on the grave of Martin Luther King.”
  • Johnny Enlow claims that people who die in hospitals of COVID-19 are actually being killed by the “protocols” the doctors are using to treat them.
  • Rep. Lauren Boebert issued a press release today bragging that she has introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It featured an image that read, “Imeach Biden.”
  • Shane Vaughn continues to believe that former President Donald Trump will return to the White House because that is what the prophets said, claiming that it was never prophesied that Trump would serve two consecutive terms. Contrary to Vaughn’s assertion, that is exactly what the prophets guaranteed.
  • Finally, we cannot lie. When Jim Bakker muttered “Oh, God” after Janet Porter mentioned Right Wing Watch on his show this morning, it made our day.

Tags: Janet Porter Jim Bakker Johnny Enlow Josh Mandel Lauren Boebert Shane Vaughn Coronavirus Critical Race Theory Leftovers

You Might Also Like