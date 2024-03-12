Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Image-Bearers Of God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 12, 2024 5:30 pm
  • Lou Engle is hoping to bring a million women to Washington, D.C.: “The Lord is summoning A Million Women, Esthers, young and old with their husbands and children to gather to the Washington DC Mall October 12, the Day of Atonement, in a LAST STAND moment for America.”
  • Gordon Klingenschmitt is angry with Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin for signing a law protecting marriage equality in the state: “Youngkin betrayed conservatives, but God will never recognize sin, even if states do. Youngkin did no favors to the sodomite community.”
  • Ben Zeisloft likes using AI to generate idealized images of white families in church because “it gets under the right people’s skin” and “white people are image-bearers of God.”
  • Lauren Witzke is growing more overt about her racism.
  • Floyd Brown explains what it means for right-wing Christians to take dominion over the “Seven Mountains” of society: “If you’re a teacher and you’re in the school system, it’s your job to be Christ in that school system.”
  • Finally, we don’t really know what to make of this Convention of States video that seems to be an attempt to mock us for … we’re not sure exactly.
Tags: Ben Zeisloft Floyd Brown Glenn Youngkin Gordon Klingenschmitt Lauren Witzke Lou Engle Mark Meckler Rita Peters Leftovers Convention of States

