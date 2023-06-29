Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Agenda of Hell

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 29, 2023 5:13 pm
  • Dave Daubenmire declares that “hate can be a good thing”: “America would be a better place if the American Church started to hate some things.”
  • A deep thought from Ali Alexander: “If conspiracy theories were false, conspiracy theorists would be broke and alone and debunked.”
  • Nick Fuentes mocks conservatives who think they can convince anybody by arguing that America is not racist: “Uh, yeah it is. And if it isn’t, it kinda should be.”
  • Elijah Schaffer defends Fuentes: “He’s a very cool guy, had dinner together in Chicago last year, came on my shows, funny watching right wing people cry about him & left wing throw tantrums.”
  • Hank Kunneman says that “anybody with a brain” knows that Trump won because the Democrats “embrace a lot of Satanism”: “What has happened to our country has been the result of liberals who have an agenda, which is the agenda of Hell.”
  • Finally, Gordon Klingenschmitt believes that if your child is “confused about their gender,” then they are under “demonic influence” and need “to be brought to a pastor who knows how to do that exorcism.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Dave Daubenmire Elijah Schaffer Gordon Klingenschmitt Hank Kunneman Nick Fuentes Leftovers

You Might Also Like