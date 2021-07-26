Right Wing Bonus Tracks: I Think You Should Leave

-
- Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers appeared on Josh Bernstein’s program Saturday, where she heaped praise on the radical right-wing commentator: “I just admire you so much.”
- Lady Gaga posted a video on Instagram of a pizza she made, so naturally QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin is up in arms, claiming the video was code for pedophilia.
- Dave Hayes says that if the right-wing election audits uncover massive voter fraud, then former President Donald Trump will be “reinstated after proving his opponents to be crooks [and] he will have no mercy on them. If Trump is reinstated, it will be game over for the globalists.”
- Despite having repeatedly (and falsely) prophesied that Trump would be reelected, right-wing pastor Hank Kunneman continues to declare that the election will be overturned: “God says, ‘Watch … They’re going to have to see election results smack them between their eyes.'”
- Finally, Greg Locke warned his congregation that if any member shows up to church wearing a mask, he’ll kick them out.