Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Patriarchy Is a Biblical Norm

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 16, 2019 5:33 pm
  • Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit demands that Republicans and the Trump administration step up to fight for conservative misinformation sites like his that have lost readership since the 2016 election: “It’s time to end this criminal activity by the far left tech giants.”
  • Liz Crokin claims that Ronan Farrow personally called her and invited her to appear on his podcast.
  • Josh Bernstein insists that Democrats only won control of the state legislature in Virginia due to “massive voter fraud.”
  • Gordon Klingenschmitt believes that President Donald Trump has “in his own heart, repented of his sins and confessed Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.”
  • Ben Shapiro says he’s unfazed by Trump’s latest attack on Nancy Pelosi: “Are we going to act with fresh outrage every time Trump does what Trump does?”
  • Finally, Dave Daubenmire and Scott Lively tell parents to remove their children from any school that doesn’t teach that “patriarchy is a biblical norm.”

