Right Wing Bonus Tracks: How Scary That Is

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 26, 2023 5:01 pm
  • Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson is aghast that any of his colleagues would dare to argue “that our rights do not come from God”: “Think about how scary that is. If you believe your rights come from government, then it means you don’t owe any allegiance at all to God.”
  • Christians nationalists like David Barton, Jim Garlow, and Bunni Pounds are predictably thrilled with Johnson’s elevation.
  • Shane Vaughn tries to wiggle out of his false prophecy that Rep. Jim Jordan would be the next House Speaker by declaring that Jordan is Mike Johnson’s mentor and therefore “Mike Johnson is Jim Jordan.”
  • Rep. Matt Gaetz lays out what electing Johnson to the speakership really means: “MAGA is ascendant, and if you don’t think that moving from Kevin McCarthy to MAGA Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement, and where the power of the Republican Party truly lies, then you’re not paying attention.”
  • Jarrin Jackson says that “Jews who reject Christ do so against the most basic & fundamental teachings of their beliefs. They are deceived. They need Christ.”
  • Finally, the National Association of Christian Lawmakers is holding an event in December and “all announced 2024 U.S. Presidential Candidates have been invited to speak.”

Tags: Bunni Pounds Jarrin Jackson Jim Garlow Matt Gaetz Mike Johnson Shane Vaughn Anti-Semitism Leftovers National Association of Christian Lawmakers Wallbuilders

