Right Wing Bonus Tracks: One Of Our Guys

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 25, 2023 5:21 pm
  • Christian nationalist religious-right activist Rick Green says he is “literally in tears” that Rep. Mike Johnson has been elected Speaker of the House because “this is one of our guys.”
  • In 2021, Rep. Mike Johnson spoke at the WallBuilders ProFamily Legislators Conference, where he heaped praise on Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton, saying that Barton’s work “has had such a profound influence on me and my work and my life.”
  • Shane Vaughn did an entire livestream last night discussing the effort to elected a new House Speaker and managed to never once address his false prophecy that Rep. Jim Jordan had been chosen by God to fill that role.
  • Scott Lively says that anti-Israel/pro-Palestine protests prove that “Torah-defying liberal Jews” are now “reaping a whirlwind of their own making – a Frankenstein monster they brought to life with their own hands.”
  • Finally, far-right MAGA candidate Gabrielle Hanson was soundly defeated in her bid to become mayor of Franklin, Tennessee.

Tags: David Barton Gabrielle Hanson Mike Johnson Rick Green Scott Lively Shane Vaughn Leftovers

