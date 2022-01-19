Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Humpty Dumpty Biden

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 19, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Mike Lindell attempted to clarify his comment from last week when he said that he had enough evidence of election fraud to send 300 million Americans to prison for life. His clarification didn’t really clarify much, but he seemed to be saying that he had so much evidence that he could distribute parts of it to everyone in the U.S. and get them all sent to prison for life.
  • Milo Yiannopoulos says that America is making him racist and sexist: “I wasn’t racist or sexist before I moved to America. And now it’s a daily struggle against both! (And a few others.) I’ve always been homophobic and transphobic, obviously.”
  • Hank Kunneman delivers a prophetic nursery rhyme: “Humpty Dumpty Biden sat on a fraudulent wall. Humpty Dumpty Biden is gonna have a great fall.”
  • Stella Immanuel claims that if Christians who have taken a COVID-19 vaccine will simply repent and pray, God will forgive them and physically cast the vaccine out of their bodies.
  • Finally, Manuel Johnson delivered a prophetic rambling lesson about “certification” that apparently proves that former President Donald Trump “is still president.”

Tags: Hank Kunneman Manuel Johnson Mike Lindell Milo Yiannopoulos Stella Immanuel Coronavirus Leftovers vaccines

You Might Also Like