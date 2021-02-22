Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: History Always Vindicates the Prophetic

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 22, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Greg Locke declares that those who believe the Bible is the word of God know that Joe Biden is not the president.
  • Wayne Allyn Root is convinced that Barack Obama is currently the president: “We all know the feeble old man now called ‘President’ would be more at home in an assisted living home, than the White House. That man can’t be our new president. I have news for my fellow conservatives, Republicans, capitalists and patriots. Biden’s not president. He’s a puppet. Yes, we have a new president. But his name is…Barack Obama. Admit it. Now that I’ve said it out loud, it all makes sense. Obama is the real president, back for his third term, to finish the job.”
  • Charlie Shamp insists that his prophecy that Donald Trump would be reelected was accurate and nothing will ever be able to change his mind, so he’s just going to wait for history to prove him right because “history always vindicates the prophetic.”
  • Robin Bullock claims to have prophesied Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore asserts that he couldn’t possibly have been wrong when he prophesied that Trump would win reelection. He declares that Biden is “a jackal” and “is not the president recognized by Heaven.”
  • Finally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green announces that she’ll be voting against the “disgusting, immoral, and evil” Equality Act.

