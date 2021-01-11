Greg Locke Alleges Mitch McConnell Was Controlled by Illuminati Hand Signals During Election Certification

Radical right-wing pastor Greg Locke once again used his Sunday sermon to float outlandish conspiracy theories while delivering an unhinged rant in which he accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of being controlled by “Illuminati hand signals” when Congress gathered to certify the election results last week.

Locke, who was among those who spoke at the various so-called Stop the Steal events in Washington, D.C., that took place before before MAGA activists ​and members of militia organizations and such far-right hate groups as Proud Boys breached security and stormed the Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress for certifying the election for Joe Biden, insisted that the insurrection at the Capitol was a left-wing false flag designed to intimidate Republicans in Congress so that they would not raise objections to the certification.

As evidence, Locke alleged that a figure seated behind McConnell was flashing him Illuminati hand signals as a threat that he would be killed if he didn’t follow orders.

“I’m here to tell you there’s a group of elites that run this nation, a bunch of globalists that run the world, and their money runs it,” Locke bellowed. “It is nothing more than a satanic death cult. And the clearest thing I’ve ever seen in my life was when Mitch McConnell gets off track, he turns around and the guy behind him gives him the Illuminati hand signal of authoritarianism to make sure he stays on track, just to remind that sucker, ‘We’re still in control, we’re still paying your bills, and you do anything against what we say and we’ll make sure nobody finds your body, Jimmy Hoffa.'”

“It is happening,” he continued. “Satanism has infiltrated the highest positions in the land. Child sex-trafficking has infiltrated the highest positions in the land. Pedophilia, child-sacrifice—not just abortion, I mean the whole deal—it is everywhere, and we are not paying attention. … We watched plain as day those people give the hand signal to make sure he stays on track.”

For what it is worth, based on the black suit, blue tie, and label pin, it appears as if the person sitting behind McConnell as he spoke was newly elected Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas who, ironically enough, was among those who objected to the certification of the election.