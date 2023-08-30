Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Hate the Poor

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 30, 2023 5:03 pm
  • Stew Peters defends his bloodthirsty desire to see his political enemies executed: “If you don’t want the rope, don’t commit treason.”
  • Far-right conspiracy theorist Clay Clark is starting to wonder how GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy became so wealthy: “How is it possible that this man has lost $3 billion, yet deposited $950 million of profits into his own bank account after taking the company public? How does that work?”
  • Laura Loomer proclaims that “if Donald Trump doesn’t win in 2024, there is no point of anyone getting married and having kids because why would you subject an innocent child to living in a communist country?”
  • GOP congressional candidate Jeff Zink promises that if he is elected to Congress, he and Trump “will march through for God and bring this country back to where it’s supposed to be.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes openly declares that he hates those in poverty: “I do fucking hate the poor and I hate poor people and I hate poverty and I’m sick of lying about it. I’m not gonna pretend that I don’t.”

