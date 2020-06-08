Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Has Anybody Seen the Body of George Floyd?’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 8, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Glenn Beck claims that Black Lives Matter is a “Soros operation” that is “trying to get blacks to separate from their church—that way you can move progressive policies forward and you can completely destroy these people.”
  • It seems as if Jim Bakker’s legal woes are getting worse, as his ministry is now facing legal inquiries from “three California jurisdictions and the state of Arkansas” for presenting the silver solution he sold as a possible cure for COVID-19.
  • James Robison praises President Donald Trump as “an unbelievable father” with “amazing children” who does what is right because he is surrounded by wisdom and prayer.
  • “Prophetess” Kat Kerr goes to battle against those who are seeking to use the power of the moon to conduct “operations of witchcraft or sorcery coming against our president, who was chosen by God.”
  • Sen. Tom Cotton responds to the outrage over his recent New York Times op-ed by mocking “all these little snowflakes who were coddled throughout their childhood.”
  • Finally, Dave Daubenmire questions whether George Floyd actually died: “I don’t even know if he’s dead. Closed casket. Today he’s going to have this third or fourth funeral. Has anybody seen the body of George Floyd?”

