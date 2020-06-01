Kat Kerr Orders ‘Army of Heaven’ to Expose ‘Evil People’ Behind George Floyd Protests

Self-proclaimed “prophetess” and “weather warrior” Kat Kerr posted a video on Facebook last night in which she called on God to release “the army of Heaven” to expose “the evil people” who are supposedly financing and organizing protests across the country following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

As Kerr issued her declaration, her sister Jen, who often serves as Kerr’s videographer, repeated her words as they ordered the “Host of Heaven” to expose “the evil people who pay for this wicked violence.”

“As a child of the most-high God, as a believer in Jesus Christ, I take the authority given to me, and I come against every act of violence, whether planned or unplanned, through terrorist groups, hate groups, or wicked people,” Kerr declared. “Any form of evil or injustice, we will not tolerate it. So, therefore, we command the army of Heaven, the Host of Heaven, to go forth right now to expose every act of injustice, every wicked, evil group working on the side of darkness. Expose where they are, the hidden places, the hidden plans, the hidden agenda, the evil people who pay for this wicked violence, who plot and plan this violence, who get people to join their groups by paying them. Expose every one of them, that they will be found out, they will be taken down, there will be no place for them to hide, they will have no power because we shred the plans of the enemy and shred the platforms that have been built in the spirit realm.”

“We say this with authority and dominion: Go, Host, make toast of the enemy,” she proclaimed. “We demand that this be carried out in Jesus’ name.”

“We don’t sit by and watch things happen,” Kerr screamed. “We make them happen!”