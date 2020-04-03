E.W. Jackson: Rep. Adam Schiff’s Call to Examine Coronavirus Response Is Treason

Right-wing pastor and radio host E.W. Jackson is outraged by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s call for Congress to establish a nonpartisan commission to examine the nation’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in an effort to “identify where we got it wrong and how we can be prepared for the next pandemic.”

Though Schiff has made it clear that any such commission will not be established until after the current crisis has passed, Jackson used his radio program yesterday to accuse Schiff of treason for even suggesting such a thing.

“I can’t state this too strongly,” Jackson said. “If you want to talk about being a traitor to America, if you want to talk about being treasonous—I understand people have a right to disagree with the president, I don’t knock that, I don’t dispute that—but to try to distract the president at this critical time with a bunch of nonsense from a man who is a proven liar and, frankly, a hater of the Constitution … Here he is trying to distract everybody from the issue at hand and get involved in another investigation of the president of the United States.”

“There is no law against it, but there probably ought to be,” Jackson added. “This man is betraying every single American with what he is doing right now. It’s not just about hurting President Trump, he’s hurting us all.”