Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Godfather of the LGBTQ Mafia

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 23, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Pat Robertson is now being attacked by his fellow conservative evangelicals for acknowledging that President Donald Trump lost the election and that “it’s time to move on.
  • Shane Idelman is upset that conservative Christians are being criticized for their obsequious support for Trump: “Since when did being concerned about protecting innocent life become nationalism, and wanting God’s Word honored and the freedom to preach the gospel become Trumpism? Could it be that we are allowing a secular, godless society to wrongly label many of us?”
  • E.W. Jackson declares that former president Barack Obama “was the godfather of the LGBTQ mafia.”
  • Mike Lindell is confident that there won’t be civil war if the election is overturned because even the left will realize “Donald Trump was the real winner” and was the victim of “the biggest crime ever committed in election history against our country and the world.”
  • Finally, Larry Klayman is calling for millions of Americans to surround the White House to “protect” Trump and remain there until a new election is held.

