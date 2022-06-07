Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: God Is My Campaign Manager

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 7, 2022 4:33 pm
  • Michele Bachmann advises anyone running for office to first form a prayer committee so that God “becomes your campaign manager.”
  • MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Oklahoma, held a screening of Dinesh D’Souza’s Big Lie “documentary” at his church last Friday.
  • Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas declares that in his church, “we don’t believe in abortion; no, we don’t believe in homosexuality; no, we don’t accept Biden as our president.”
  • In May, Rep. Kevin Hern and former Trump EPA administrator and current Oklahoma Senate candidate Scott Pruitt spoke at an event in Oklahoma alongside far-right anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively.
  • David Lane says that “the Bible should be the principal text in American education [because] God established civil government to restrain violence, to keep depravity in check.”
  • Finally, Jarrin Jackson is not a fan of Pride Month: “Straight dudes find it disgusting whenever they see other dudes kissing. It is gross. Being gay is gay. It’s the most disgusting, despicable, stupid, blech thing ever.”

Tags: David Lane Jackson Lahmeyer Jarrin Jackson Kent Christmas Kevin Hern Michele Bachmann Scott Lively Scott Pruitt Anti-LGBTQ Leftovers

