Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Filled With Hypocrisy

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 4, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Larry Klayman is convening a Third Continental Congress in Philadelphia in July and has already penned a new Declaration of Independence.
  • Jackson Lahmeyer says that if he is elected to the U.S. Senate, his top priority will be to expose the “fraud” in the 2020 election and hold those who supposedly stole it from former President Donald Trump “accountable of crimes of high treason.”
  • Hank Kunneman, of all people, complains that nobody on the left is ever held accountable for the false things they say.
  • Greg Locke rips the “prophets” who admitted they were wrong for prophesying that Trump would be reelected: “We know that he won, so that wasn’t a failed prophecy.”
  • Finally, Milo Yiannopoulos reports that as soon as he became “ex-gay,” dogs stopped barking at him, which he believes is a sign from God.

Tags: Greg Locke Hank Kunneman Jackson Lahmeyer Larry Klayman Milo Yiannopoulous Leftovers

You Might Also Like