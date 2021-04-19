Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Chaos and Confusion

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 19, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Greg Locke insists that he’s not a false prophet for repeatedly guaranteeing that Donald Trump would win the 2020 presidential election because, he insists, Trump did win but had the election stolen from him. Of course, Locke offered no explanation for his repeated guarantees that President Joe Biden would never, ever inhabit the White House.
  • Larry Tomczak joins Tony Perkins in praying that the Biden administration will be beset by chaos and confusion.
  • Dave Hayes insists that there was no insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6: “Politicians and the intel community have sold the fake insurrection story to the public. They’re committed to a narrative that paints them as victims and Trump supporters as criminals. They can’t just admit it never happened. If they did, then Trump and his supporters would no longer [be] the bad guys. And if they aren’t the bad guys, who is? Without the media and politicians pushing the insurrection narrative, election fraud would take the spotlight. And if election fraud were to take center stage, the rigged process that puts politicians in office would be exposed. They have no intention of letting that happen. Thus, the fake insurrection narrative will continue.”
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has big plans to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress, then expel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then impeach Biden, and last but not least, fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.
  • Finally, Milo Yiannopoulos claims to be “ex-gay” and now sounds exactly like every viciously anti-LGBTQ religious-right activist we have covered for decades.

