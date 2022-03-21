Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Figure It Out Yourself

- Mario Murillo says the war in Ukraine is a distraction: “The truth about Hillary, Hunter Biden, the Wuhan Lab, Fauci, Pfizer, election fraud, mass profiteering, and the backlash against their cramming CRT, transgender and other sexual perversions down our throats got too close for comfort, and the Left needed another distraction. This is a distraction! It is meant to cause us to take our foot off the gas, just as we are about to uncover mass corruption.”
- Scott McKay (aka “Patriot Streetfighter”) keeps threatening to kill people and the ReAwaken America tour keeps putting him on stage to do so: “I’m gonna rain this shitstorm down on all these scumbags until they are dead.”
- Speaking of the ReAwaken America tour, Clay Clark appeared on David Brody’s “The Water Cooler” program to claim that Congress wants to inject everyone with nanotechnology “to control your thoughts.” Brody then tried to distance himself from Clark’s claims, telling viewers to “figure it out for yourself and draw your own conclusions.”
- Milo Yiannopoulos continues to call for Dave Rubin to be put to death because Rubin and his husband are expecting children: “Dave Rubin is why I support the death penalty for unrepentant sodomites.”
- Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was interviewed by Stew Peters, who suggested that Idaho Gov. Brad Little might be involved in child trafficking. McGeachin wouldn’t go that far, but promised to look into the issue.
- Finally, we have no idea what Mark Taylor is talking about: “501c3- 5+0+1=6 c3=666 c3 is a word play. Coincidence? I think not! Everything has meaning!”