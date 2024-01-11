Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Feeling Bad For Taylor Swift

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 11, 2024 5:06 pm
  • Mario Murillo declares that Christians must vote for Donald Trump because only “Trump can buy us time—time for the American church to wake up and fulfill their role in redeeming our nation. God has sent Trump to buy us that time!”
  • Shane Vaughn believes that “fallen angels” are controlling the world and that “there has been insurrection, but it’s not from us, it’s from Barack Obama to fundamentally transform America to these demon ideas that live in his mind.”
  • As long as Christian nationalists like Tim Barton are going to keep claiming that the Founding Fathers cited the Bible as their “primary influence” in forming our government, we’re going to keep pointing out that they are lying.
  • Kandiss Taylor feels bad for Taylor Swift: “She has gone off the deep end embracing the occult and leading God’s children into a world of witches and spells.
    Pray for Taylor. I love her. I don’t want her to burn in hell.”
  • Eric Metaxas warns that “our federal government … has genuinely become an enemy of We The People.”
  • Finally, Lauren Witzke can’t wait for Trump to start executing Democrats: “Let’s go. After they stand before a fair trial, then the judgement will be swift and it will be just.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Eric Metaxas Kandiss Taylor Lauren Witzke Mario Murillo Shane Vaughn Tim Barton Leftovers

You Might Also Like