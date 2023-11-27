Right Wing Bonus Tracks: There Are Globes Everywhere

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 27, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on far-right broadcaster Josh Bernstein‘s program to promote her new book.
  • Mario Murillo declares that “the Democrats have openly endorsed Satanism.”
  • Ali Alexander says that he “sometimes forget I’m a genius ad maker”: “It’s like Thomas Jefferson inventing the rocking chair.”
  • Andrew Torba asserts that the word “racism” is “designed to demonize someone’s rational and biological preferences.”
  • Kandiss Taylor doesn’t understand why she is being mocked for believing that there is a “propaganda” effort at work to put “globes everywhere”: “It’s true. Why are they pushing the globes?”
  • Finally, Shane Vaughn seems to think that freedom of speech means that he could not be held accountable if he told his followers to “go and murder all non-believers” and then one of them actually did so. That is not the case.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ali Alexander Andrew Torba Josh Bernstein Kandiss Taylor Mario Murillo Marjorie Taylor Greene Shane Vaughn Leftovers

You Might Also Like