MAGA Pastor Shane Vaugh Wants Election Rules Changed Because Republicans Keep Losing

With Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeating Herschel Walker in Georgia’s recent run-off election to give Democrats a 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate, MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn is demanding that states implement Electoral College-style systems to ensure that Republicans don’t keep losing elections just because more people vote for the Democrats.

“The only way we ever have a Republican president is the Electoral College,” Vaughn said during a livestream last Thursday. “We cannot defeat the population centers without the Electoral College.”

“The entire state [of Georgia] is conservatives, all rushing to the polls,” Vaughn added. “They came to the polls that day and blew the numbers out of the water. They were winning their state, they were turning their state in the right direction until they hit that blue area called Atlanta, Georgia.”

“Good try, all you great citizens of Georgia,” he continued. “But you have a problem: Your voice doesn’t matter because you don’t have the majority of the population. So therefore, you really shouldn’t have even shown up to vote because we’re going to stop you in the population centers. And I looked across that state, and I said, ‘You know what? Everyone in that state is a conservative except for those two blue dots.’ And that’s when it hit me like a stroke of genius: That’s what the Founding Fathers feared for the nation, but what they feared for the nation is happening in the states. The office of a senator is just like the office of the president; it is a statewide campaign. It is statewide! Therefore, I am of the opinion that the only way to save the Senate in the United States of America is that the Senate elections should also be done by the Electoral College of a state.”

It is rather remarkable that Vaughn openly admits that the Republican candidate in Georgia lost because Republicans “don’t have the majority of the population” and thinks that the proper solution is not for the GOP to field a candidate who can win more votes, but rather to fundamentally change the rules so that his preferred candidate can win despite receiving tens of thousands fewer votes.

We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.