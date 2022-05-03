Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Three Evil Bitches’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 3, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein is confident that either Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (who is not even serving on the court yet), or Justice Sonia Sotomayor or Justice Elena Kagan is responsible for leaking the Supreme Court’s draft decision striking down Roe v. Wade and he wants these “three evil bitches” investigated for treason.
  • Mario Murillo is likewise outraged about the leak: “Instead of a glorious declaration by the highest court, the media delivered the best news we have heard in years on a dirty garbage can lid.”
  • Stew Peters revealed that his film crew and executive producer, white nationalist Lauren Witzke, are responsible for producing Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor’s campaign ad featuring the Georgia Guidestones.
  • Tony Perkins says that the Family Research Council is launching its own news operation.
  • Finally, Stewart Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced the creation of legal defense fund “to assist the legal fees and expenses of various non-violent, peaceful Americans who demonstrated and exercised their First Amendment rights in Washington, D.C. on January 5-6, 2021.”

