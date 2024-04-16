Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Everyone Goes To Jail

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 16, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Operation Rescue endorses former President Donald Trump: “In November, we have two choices. We can choose more tyranny and radical abortion policies or we can seize the opportunity to save our Republic. The time for equivocation and naysaying is over. It’s time to take a stand. If we are ever to defeat the ‘demon-crats,’ Joe Biden, and the communists, there is only one path in November, and that is through Donald J. Trump!”
  • Todd Starnes has a brilliant idea: “Trump should defy the judge & attend Barron’s high school graduation. Should he be arrested, Trump will be elected in a landslide.”
  • David Kupelian declares that the United States is “hands-down the least racist nation in all of history.”
  • George Santos thinks that what Congress needs is more people like him in office. (Santos was being interviewed by far-right broadcaster Stew Peters, who is a vehement antisemite, violent conspiracy theorist, vicious bigot, and virulent racist.)
  • It’s always helpful when Christian nationalists like Andrew Torba openly state what they believe: “I want Christian rulers because I love my neighbor. My neighbor’s life will improve dramatically under Christian leadership even if he himself is not a Christian.”
  • Finally, Ali Alexander says there should be no rape or incest exceptions for abortion. Also, if an Uber driver transports someone they suspect might be getting an abortion, they should go to jail. Oh, and any family member who participates in a discussion about getting an abortion should also go to jail.
