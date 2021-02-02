Trending

QAnon Disinformation Capitol Insurrection Election 2020

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Enemy of the Deep State

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 2, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, announced that the organization was honoring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her refusal to “cower to Communists or comply with the Deep State.”
  • Hank Kunneman continues to declare that Donald Trump will be president because God “remembers 45, who stood and brought ‘Merry Christmas’ and the honor of our Lord back to our nation.”
  • Mat Staver alleges that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has “a lot of ties to China,” which is why he is in favor of impeaching Trump: “No wonder he wants to silence anyone saying there was election interference, some of it coming from China.”
  • E.W. Jackson used his daily Bible study livestream Tuesday to proclaim that there are no gay or transgender people in Heaven and to attack Rachel Levine, who has been nominated by President Biden to serve as the assistant secretary of health, as “a freak.”
  • Finally, Scott Lively continues to insist that God removed Trump from the White House because he was too pro-LGBTQ. Sadly, it seems that Lively does not appreciate our coverage of his views: “Both Right Wing Watch and the SPLC are extreme left-wing hate groups incapable of honesty on anything related to the LGBT agenda.”

Tags: E.W. Jackson Ed Martin Hank Kunneman Marjorie Taylor Greene Mat Staver Scott Lively Leftovers Liberty Counsel Phyllis Schlafly Eagles

You Might Also Like