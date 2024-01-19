Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Embrace What You Are

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 19, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Jason Jones and John Zmirak liken the ongoing right-wing effort to completely outlaw abortion after overturning Roe to World War II: “The Nazis are still at the gates. The Luftwaffe’s still flying. And we still will never surrender.”
  • Nick Fuentes’ most recent Twitter account, created to evade his permanent ban from the platform, has been suspended.
  • Joshua Feuerstein says that if Child Protective Services ever shows up at his house, they “will be met with the Second Amendment.”
  • Christian nationalist Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers is certainly doing exactly what he said he’d do if elected.
  • Finally, Isabella Riley Moody tells Republicans to embrace being the party of white Christian nationalists: “That’s what the Republican Party should be … America is a white Christian nation and it’s okay that we want to maintain that nation.”
Tags: Dusty Deevers Isabella Riley Moody John Zmirak Joshua Feuerstein Nick Fuentes Christian Nationalism Leftovers

