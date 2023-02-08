Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Totalitarian Christian Dictator

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 8, 2023 5:22 pm
  • Ali Alexander is certainly not lacking in confidence: “I am God’s solider. He has commanded enemies to give me everything I want.”
  • Nick Fuentes is very open about his preferred form of government: “I want a supreme leader totalitarian Christian dictator to put all these people in jail.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter shares Fuentes’ affection for authoritarian government: “I would love something like China, but like a Christian state. … We need to take inspiration from China and from Russia.”
  • Andrew Torba continues to make the case that Christian nationalists must create their own artificial intelligence.
  • Finally, Owen Benjamin is thankful that he’s able to afford a nice home paid for by “ni**er jokes.”

