Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Elijah’s Mean Tweets

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 15, 2024 5:03 pm
  • Stew Peters declares that “homosexuality should be illegal” and fumes that “local police departments are being used by psychotic homosexuals and local governments to ideologically rape the rest of America.”
  • Kandiss Taylor was the guest during that particular segment, after which she proclaimed that Peters is “my best friend.”
  • Nick Fuentes used his Valentine’s Day program to wish his viewers a “Happy Elliot Roger Day.” Roger was an incel who murdered 6 people and wounded 14 others in a 2014 attack.
  • Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver is under fire for sharing a “great replacement” tweet from Jack Posobiec, so naturally he appeared on Posobiec’s show today to play the victim: “God called me to represent him in government.”
  • MAGA cultist/self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman says that former President Donald Trump’s mean tweets were “God speaking against an opposing kingdom,” just like when Elijah mocked the prophets of Baal.
  • D. James Kennedy Ministries has changed its name to Coral Ridge Ministries.
  • Guess we have to give credit to Greg Stephens of the Victory Channel for coming up with this unique defense of Christian nationalism: If Hitler could use nationalism to do terrible things, “imagine what a good guy could do” with Christian nationalism.
  • Finally, dozens of members of Congress have signed a letter denouncing Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to invite far-right Christian nationalist pastor Jack Hibbs to deliver a prayer on the House floor last month.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Greg Stephens Hank Kunneman Jack Hibbs Jack Posobiec Josh Schriver Kandiss Taylor Mike Johnson Nick Fuentes Stew Peters Leftovers D. James Kennedy Ministries

You Might Also Like