Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Antichrist Cult

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 28, 2023 5:10 pm
  • The results of an informal survey of supporters of D. James Kennedy Ministries, “a mere 1% trust President Biden” and “99% reject sex education that features transgender exploration and surgery.” Given that D. James Kennedy Ministries is a religious-right Christian nationalist organization, these findings are not particularly shocking.
  • Stew Peters and Ella Maulding agree that “homosexuality should be a criminal offense.”
  • Floyd Brown reports that he has been working with Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Lance Wallnau, and Mario Murillo to organize an event this fall that will be “the largest ecumenical prayer meeting for America in the history of our country.”
  • To hear Patrick Howley tell it, the life of an antisemitic, white nationalist, far-right “journalist” is not quite as rewarding and glamorous as one would imagine.
  • Finally, Jason Rapert declares that “the Democrat Party has been enlisted to further the Antichrist cult in our country.”

