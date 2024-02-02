Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Election Interference

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 2, 2024 5:07 pm
  • Jim Bakker reports that “over the past few weeks, I have been in and out of the hospital. My body has been very weak and there have been moments where I have lost my speech. Thankfully, I have gained it back.”
  • Paul Harrell declares that “there is no First Amendment protection to worship evil and be a Satanist.”
  • Trump cultist Laura Loomer, who is closely aligned with Nick Fuentes’ deeply antisemitic America First movement, says the reason she doesn’t like Gov. Ron DeSantis is “because over the last few years I have witnessed his staff and supporters say the nastiest things I’ve ever heard about Jews.”
  • Ben Zeisloft proclaims that “Christian men should rule their homes, their churches, and their governments after the model and under the authority of Jesus.”
  • Finally, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano says that calling people like him Christian nationalists is “election interference.”
Tags: Ben Zeisloft Doug Mastriano Jim Bakker Laura Loomer Paul Harrell Leftovers

