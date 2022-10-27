Laura Loomer Accuses Milo Yiannopoulos of Sabotaging Her Recent Congressional Campaign

Far-right activist Laura Loomer appeared on Ethan Ralph’s “Killstream” program Wednesday, where she accused her one-time friend and ally Milo Yiannopoulos of sabotaging her most recent run for Congress.

Loomer was ostensibly on Ralph’s program to discuss her new channel on Cozy TV, an explicitly “anti-gay, anti-woman, anti-Black, antisemitic” streaming platform created by white nationalist Nick Fuentes. During the discussion with Ralph, who also streams on the Cozy, Loomer was asked about her future political plans.

Earlier this year, Loomer made a second unsuccessful bid for a seat in the House of Representatives, losing the Republican primary to incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster. Loomer, who still refuses to admit that she lost the race, predicted that Webster will step down before the end of his term and that a special election will be held to replace him. Loomer said that she believes that she can win that special election, but noted that not only does she face opposition from the GOP establishment but also from her nominal allies in the America First movement. She called out Yiannopoulos explicitly.

Yiannopoulos was once a right-wing enfant terrible whose career imploded after he defended pederasty but who has since rebranded himself as “ex-gay” and militantly Catholic. In this new capacity, Yiannopoulos established close ties to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, orchestrating her appearance at the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference and then interning for Greene’s congressional office.

Loomer accused Yiannopoulos of using the connections gained through his internship for Greene to sabotage her congressional campaign and keep her out of Congress.

“It’s very clear to a lot of people that there were a lot of high-profile conservatives who worked against me,” Loomer said. “For example, you had Milo Yiannopoulos who was openly on Telegram talking about how he was forming coalitions while working in the office of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, to form coalitions with the left and the right to try to keep me out of office.”

“I think it’s a problem when you have people who are claiming to be America First and promoting this idea that they are supporting and promoting America First candidacies, then working behind the scenes, in their own words, with the left, coalitions of the left, to take down America First candidates,” Loomer added. “It’s a shame that we have people that are so selfish on our side that they’re willing to actually work with the radical left to sabotage America First candidates.”

“At what point does the sabotage prevent America First from actually having a true America First fighter in Congress today, fighting for their values and fighting for their agenda?” Loomer asked. “These are very, very serious issues that we’re dealing with. We’re talking about deliberate forms of sabotage to attack and prevent a very viable, popular America First candidate, joining forces with the radical left to prevent the success of an America First candidate who has always been a free speech absolutist and has always been extremely pro-Trump. And so I find that to be extremely problematic.”

Loomer sent Ralph screenshots of messages that Yiannopoulos had allegedly posted on the social media platform Telegram bragging that he was “making sure she gets nowhere near the Capitol.”

Later in the livestream, fellow far-right activist Ali Alexander, leader of the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement, called in to vouch for Loomer and support her allegations, saying that Yiannopoulos is a washed-up has-been who turns against his friends when he begins to fear that they might have success without needing to rely on him.

These attacks prompted Yiannopoulos to send a message to Ralph in response:

Laura has an impeccable track record of failure: failure to sustain friendships, failure to keep employees, and failure to win elections. Her behavior turns allies into enemies. No one can stand to be around her for long. It’s beneath my dignity to debate or converse with her in any fashion, but I’d be open to boxing her at RalphMania; just two men in the ring, resolving things the old-fashioned way. You can tell Ali, stop having sex with little boys.

We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.