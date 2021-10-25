Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Demon-Killing Machines

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 25, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Rachel Hamm proclaims that she is “kind of a forerunner,” meaning that she experiences in her personal life “whatever God is getting ready to do” on a national or global scale.
  • Perry Stone isbeginning to believe that a majority of elected leaders are actually either smoking dope on the side, or living in a total fantasy land.”
  • Mario Murillo declares that “a growing number of Americans believe Democrats are a threat to freedom, prosperity, and morality. And they are not just alarmed by voter fraud—they are enraged because the Left hates the middle class. They are enraged because the FBI has declared that moms who go to school board meetings are domestic terrorists.”
  • North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson appeared on Diamond & Silk’s livestream last week.
  • Lance Wallnau prophesied over right-wing conspiracy theorist Anna Khait.
  • Finally, Mark Burns, a MAGA pastor who is running for Congress, spoke at Greg Locke’s church Sunday, where he fired up the congregation by declaring that Locke likewise needs to run for office “because we need demon-killing machines” to serve as elected officials.

Tags: Anna Khait Diamond & Silk Greg Locke Lance Wallnau Mario Murillo Mark Burns Mark Robinson Perry Stone Rachel Hamm Leftovers

You Might Also Like